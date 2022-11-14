INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week.

Warmest day of the week

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

More snow on the way for Tuesday

Snow showers will move in early Tuesday morning and stick around for the morning commute. Temperatures remain below freezing into the late morning hours. This will make for a slick commute Tuesday morning, plan extra time and take it slow out the door. Temperatures will climb throughout the afternoon, turning the snow into a rain/snow mix.

We could pick up anywhere between 0.5″-1″ of snow with locally higher amounts possible.

Staying bitterly cold this week

The bitter blast of cold air sticks around the whole week. Our average highs are in the lower 50s and our highs for the week will only top off in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. This won’t be record-breaking cold but we will be below average the rest of the week.

Snow chances continue in Indiana

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday there is a chance of at least flurries each day. Timing and totals are still uncertain. There will be another chance of snow possibly Saturday evening into the overnight. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast for more throughout the week.