Additional snow today and turning bitter cold

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

Monday

54° / 48°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 80% 54° 48°

Tuesday

54° / 37°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 54° 37°

Wednesday

50° / 35°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 50° 35°

Thursday

56° / 33°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 56° 33°

Friday

48° / 32°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 30% 48° 32°

Saturday

48° / 26°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 48° 26°

Sunday

59° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 59° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

2 AM
Rain
80%
48°

47°

3 AM
Showers
50%
47°

46°

4 AM
Showers
40%
46°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
45°

44°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
54°

53°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
52°

51°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

48°

7 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

8 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

9 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

11 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

1 AM
Clear
10%
40°
Data pix.

Additional snow on the way at times today. One batch moving through now and more pockets of snow will continue through the evening. This will result in messy, slow travel at times, considering the snow that has already fallen since Wednesday evening and adding to those totals.

Along with the additional snow, colder and windier conditions will begin to take hold by the afternoon. So, how much more snow is expected? It appears a general 1" to 2" for most of our FOX59 viewing area by this evening. This will bring totals for the 2-day event between 3" to 5" in our northern counties, 1" to 3" in central Indiana and around 1" or less in our southern counties.

Arctic air arrives by mid to late afternoon and this will generate its own snow showers/squalls and icy conditions, along with reduced visibility. This will likely result in messy spots for the evening rush hour too and through Friday morning. Tough wind chills early tomorrow morning but sunshine returns. Arctic air will ease over the weekend, along with dry conditions.

Data pix.

Data pix.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News