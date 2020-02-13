Additional snow today and turning bitter cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Additional snow on the way at times today. One batch moving through now and more pockets of snow will continue through the evening. This will result in messy, slow travel at times, considering the snow that has already fallen since Wednesday evening and adding to those totals.

Along with the additional snow, colder and windier conditions will begin to take hold by the afternoon. So, how much more snow is expected? It appears a general 1" to 2" for most of our FOX59 viewing area by this evening. This will bring totals for the 2-day event between 3" to 5" in our northern counties, 1" to 3" in central Indiana and around 1" or less in our southern counties.

Arctic air arrives by mid to late afternoon and this will generate its own snow showers/squalls and icy conditions, along with reduced visibility. This will likely result in messy spots for the evening rush hour too and through Friday morning. Tough wind chills early tomorrow morning but sunshine returns. Arctic air will ease over the weekend, along with dry conditions.

