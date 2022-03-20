Direct rays from the sun crossed the equator at 11:33am today and thus began the astronomical spring season. For Indiana, the weather cast no doubt that warmer days are ahead with highs in the low to mid 60s, good for our average high in mid April. An abundance of sunshine was just a bonus to an already gorgeous day.

Little will change in our transition to the beginning of the week. Monday will feature a similar weather pattern with a high slipping to our southeast, while an area of low pressure develops to the west. Southerly flow will become more robust as dry air allows mostly sunny weather to continue. The result will be a day in the low 70s, a great way to start off the new week. Unfortunately, it will not set the tone going forward.

Tuesday through Thursday we will lose out to an upper level cutoff low. In simple terms, a strong low pressure system will get “stuck” in the Central US for a few days. This will bring persistent gray and rainy conditions. Temperatures will still manage to hover at or above average on Tuesday and Wednesday before we slip into northerly flow for the remainder of the work week. Improvement will come eventually, but it may take until the weekend.