More storm chances; cooler for midweek

Patchy fog to open a new week here in central Indiana, along with the limited visibility, another muggy start out-the-door! Live Guardian Radar remains dry though at this hour.

Expect sunshine to build early and more heat on the way today. The combination of very warm air and just enough instability should result in spotty storms by mid-afternoon. Some could produce a decent downpour in selected communities with lightning.

Greater (much needed) chances for rain and storms will actually arrive late evening and overnight, as a cold front sweeps across the state. For now, severe threat looks very low, but some lightning and heavier downpours are possible through early Tuesday morning.

Drier, cooler, less humid air builds tomorrow on a steady, northwest wind. This will bring us slightly below average for late June afternoon highs, while sunshine builds in. A great feel will last through Friday morning, with only a limited shower chance on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks to be the best of the week! Enjoy…