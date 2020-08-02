More storm chances to start the week; mild and dry stretch to follow

We’re moving into the first full week of August and we have some fantastic weather in store this week. We do have to get through some additional rain and storm chances first. Sunday brought drier and sunnier conditions to central Indiana. While there have been a few showers around during the day, most of the day has been rain-free. The lack of rain and more sunshine allowed temperatures to pop into the 80s. By early Sunday evening, temperatures were running roughly 10° warmer than where we were Saturday evening.

A few more isolated to widely scattered showers will be in the area Sunday night. Areas of fog will develop overnight as temperatures drop back to the mid 60s.

Better chances for rain and storms come again Monday afternoon, ahead of a cold front. Heavy downpours will be possible at times as there is plenty of moisture available.

A few showers will linger into early Tuesday before high pressure sets us up for a much drier pattern for the rest of the work week. Humidity eases and temperatures remain mild. It won’t feel like early August during the work week, but it will still feel really nice! Humidity, temperatures and rain chances rise again by the weekend.