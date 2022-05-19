Early storm complex delivered large hail to 2″ in diameter in far south-central and western Indiana. New storms are inbound before 12am.

NEW WATCH ISSUED

Storms earlier this evening towered to over 50,000 feet and dropped 2″ diameter hail (egg-size) in portions of the southern Indiana.

Just after 8pm The National Weather Service has issued a NEW Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of southern and western Indiana until 2am

A new complex of storms along with a northbound warm front will spread thunderstorms northeast before 12 am. Some of the storms could produce 2″ diameter hail, 70mph winds and there could be an isolated tornado.

Storms will reach peak coverage before 2am then diminish from west to east and exit the state before sunrise.