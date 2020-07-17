More sun and heat for the weekend; some Sunday storms!

Expect patchy fog in some spots to start out our Friday morning. Otherwise, warm and mainly clear skies at sunrise (6:31 a.m.) with a dry morning rush. Hazy sunshine all day and a light south, southeast breeze should drive our afternoon readings to near 90° in most locations. This evening remains quiet and warm for everything outdoors.

The weekend looks mostly dry until Sunday afternoon. Both days should reach the 90s in most locations, too. Sunday afternoon, under intense heat and tropical dew points, storms should pop and drop through parts of the state. Expect heavy downpours, lightning and perhaps a warning or two for strong, damaging gusts.

Although hurricane season rolls on, the tropics remain fairly quiet through the weekend! Keep in mind, the peak of the season is mid-September and the official end doesn’t arrive until November 1.