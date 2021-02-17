More sun today, more snow tonight

Skies are clear and temperatures harsh to begin the morning. Some locations are the coldest they’ve been since late January of 2019!

Many locations are now subzero. Thankfully winds remain light, so wind chills are not that extreme. Still dangerous though, if you’re not dressed in layers and covered completely.

We will again enjoy sunshine through the early afternoon but clouds will increase, as skies turn mainly overcast by the evening rush hour.

Another winter storm will be approaching the Tennessee Valley later tonight, as a minor piece of energy will drift into Indiana.

This will bring light snow to the area in the overnight. This will be light and powdery, as some accumulations of up to 1″ will be possible before sunrise.

This will create some slick areas for the morning rush, even with amounts being quite light.

Through tomorrow, pockets of light snow will continue with an additional 1/2″ in spots, while winds return from the northwest, keeping our cold air in place for the rest of the work week.

This weekend starts dry for Friday and Saturday with a slow climb in temperatures.

Sunday’s chances remain but temperatures will be key to what type of precipitation falls.

For now, it appears snow and sleet will be falling, while temperatures hover near freezing. If we get to 32° this would the first time in 16 days, since February 5 when it reached 34°!