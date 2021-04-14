More sunshine, a slight pullback in temperatures

Overnight, a few showers have pushed across the southern half of Indiana and will be exiting by 8 a.m.! Clouds for the third straight morning will depart and sunshine will build through the afternoon. This will mark another pleasant day, although slightly cooler but just as nice.

Tonight, some clearing in spots will allow chillier air to settle in and some areas could drop into the middle 30s, allowing for patchy frost to develop in protected areas.

Thursday will bring the coolest of the week but will remain dry, allowing for more hours to get those outdoor projects done. Friday looks quiet before and bright at times before the weekend shower chances return to the state!