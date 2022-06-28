Skies are mainly clear and temperatures cool to begin our Tuesday morning! Expect another fantastic morning and day ahead, as temperatures remain comfortable, while dew points remain quite low for late June. This is the good stuff! Enjoy…

Warmer temperatures begin to creep up tomorrow (Wednesday) and will build to end the workweek, as temperatures return to the lower 90s by Thursday and into Friday afternoon. Dew points (low-level moisture) will rise too, making for some uncomfortable days.

Storm chances rising by Friday and into the holiday weekend. Timing storms and which day remains the wettest remains up in the air (for now) but some holiday plans will be impacted AT TIMES, as the pattern turns unsettled. Look for more updates tomorrow and Thursday, as we time out chances and intensity! Of course, the rainfall is needed, as June will end as the 8th driest on record!