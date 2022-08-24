The weather is calm out the door this Wednesday morning with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. There are areas of patchy, light fog in spots across the state. School delays are not anticipated, but you may have low visibility at times through the morning commute.

High pressure is in control once again and it will keep Midwest dry for another day. Temperatures are also going to be slightly warmer compared to Monday and Tuesday. Highs this afternoon will rise into the upper 80s across central Indiana late in the day.

A warming trend is underway, especially as the area of high pressure slides east. A wind shift will occur, and the southerly breeze will drive temperatures near 90° on Thursday. Skies will become partly cloudy as a storm system approaches the Ohio Valley.

A cold front will slide over the state on Friday and could trigger spotty thunderstorms. The boundary is going to exit by the weekend and drier air is going to build back into the region. It will be rather warm both days with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storm chances return early next week.