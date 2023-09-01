Skies are clear and temperatures cool to open your Friday morning and the new month of September. Out the door, expect a perfect sunrise and readings ranging between the lower to middle 50s at the bus stop.

This afternoon, sunshine will dominate and winds will remain fairly light from the southeast at 5-15 mph. Highs by late afternoon should reach the lower 80s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.

Expect a great evening for high school football!

The holiday weekend will remain dry, as each day gets a bit hotter. Humidity will slowly creep up too through early next week, as highs reach the 90s by Sunday and should take us well into the new workweek.