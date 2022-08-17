INDIANAPOLIS – We once again started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s! Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with plenty of sunshine and that will continue into the weekend.

Sunny, nice Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the low 80s with winds out of the north, keeping us cooler-than-average and refreshing. Overnight lows will again drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly starry skies.

Seasonal, sunny stretch

Thursday and Friday will be a lot like today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, seasonal for this time of year, with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Little to no rain chances are expected through Friday. Overnight lows will also be very seasonal, dropping into the 60s each night.

Next rain chances this weekend

Unfortunately, it looks like rain chances uptick into the weekend. Saturday looks drier with the rain holding off until later in the day. Sunday will feature scattered showers and storms. Timing and totals still need to be nailed down a little bit better. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s as we head into early next week.





When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

Our average high temperatures drop from the 80s in August to the 70s in September. Our average overnight low temperatures drop from the 60s in August to the 50s in September. Our average high temperatures don’t drop into the 60s until October 7!