More sunshine; slowly heating up and drying out!

After an absolutely fantastic weekend, more of the same to open a new workweek! Canadian air is still our major influencer, keeping dew points low and the air ridiculously comfortable for mid-June. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 70’s, another day below the seasonal average, after a warm open to the month.

The dry stretch continues with little to no rain through the workweek. No doubt, quite a dry run of weather! In fact, Indianapolis has not had a measurable rainfall amount since June 4th (11 days and counting). This stretch will continue with our next decent chance not arriving until Sunday or Monday of next week! But hotter, muggier days will build in by Thursday, bringing an end to this fantastic trend.