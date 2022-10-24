Another great start this morning, as dry weather holds and mild temperatures will greet you out-the-door. A fantastic start to a new workweek, as many kids get back to school from fall break!

Expect a mix of sun and high clouds through the afternoon, while temperatures warm steadily back into the upper 70s. Winds today will be turning steady from the south, southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Clouds will begin to thicken tonight and a few showers will be possible by sunrise, as temperatures hover near 60°. A greater chance of rainfall will build through your Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms will likely be in the mix too, producing higher rainfall totals for selected communities. A few stronger gusts could be in the mix and will be tracked as needed!

As of today, our total rainfall for Indianapolis stands at .09″…if the month ended today, it would be the driest October ever. This will not be the case, as rainfall tomorrow looks promising, as rainfall models are showing robust potential the next two days! MUCH NEEDED!!! Cooler flow to return for midweek, as we get back to more normal weather for late October.