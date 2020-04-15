More wintry weather before week ends; Freeze Warning overnight

We’re not experiencing the typical weather you think of when it comes to mid-April.

Fat snowflakes were flying in parts of central Indiana on Wednesday. A cold front moving through the area has brought cloudy skies, plus, it’s squeezed out some wet weather from our atmosphere. That wet weather came in both rain and snow form.

While the snow showers were short-lived, we’re not done with the wintry weather just yet.

Winds shifting out of the northwest, behind the cold front, are reinforcing our already cold temperatures. Winds have been gusting, at times, near 40 mph.

The rain and snow will be mostly out of here by the late afternoon/early evening hours on Wednesday.

However, a few spotty rain/snow showers will linger into the evening. Skies will gradually clear this evening, and winds will ease, but we’re in store for an even chillier night.

This morning, temperatures dropped to the upper 20s. That’s the coldest for Indianapolis since March 22 (3.5 weeks).

By Thursday morning, we’ll see even colder temperatures as overnight lows drop a few more degrees, into the mid-20s. Therefore, another Freeze Warning will go in effect late tonight.

We’re almost through this extended stretch of very unseasonable temperatures. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. In fact, tomorrow we’ll see brighter skies as we mix sunshine in with partly cloudy skies early in the day.

By Thursday afternoon, clouds will increase ahead of another disturbance that will usher in another wave of wintry weather. Scattered showers will develop Thursday evening and could mix with snow showers as temperatures drop overnight. In fact, by early Friday morning, a few areas could see some accumulating snow!

The best chance for this will be in our northern counties. However, current models are wanting to push this system farther and farther north. We’ll continue to monitor and bring you updates on this situation. Stay tuned!

The weekend is looking much better as we begin to warm up closer to the seasonal average. Saturday will still be a cool but very sunny day. Temperatures will still be the warmest we will have seen all week, in the mid-50s.

We’re back to the 60s by Sunday with plenty of dry time early in the day before rain arrives in the afternoon and evening.