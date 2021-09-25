Morning showers move out; great weather through the weekend!

Showers traveled over central Indiana overnight and the wave dropped less than a half inch of rain across the board. The showers were associated with a cold front, and highs today will trend cooler behind the boundary.

The light rainfall in now east of the FOX59 viewing area and cloud cover is decreasing from west to east! You can expect much sunshine today and slightly cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 60s later in the Indianapolis area.

Skies will be clear this evening and tonight with calmer winds. The weather looks ideal for outdoor plans or even a bon fire! Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s early in the evening, and eventually fall to the 40s overnight. Prepare for a much cooler morning tomorrow!

The wind is going to shift out of the southwest Sunday morning, which will help temperatures to warm up a bit more in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable and peak into the mid-70s!

Temperatures are going to trend warmer early next week and it’s going to feel a bit more like summer. Highs in the lower to mid-80s are expected through Wednesday. There are hints at a gradual cool down as we wrap-up September and start the new month.