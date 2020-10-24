The weather was active on Friday as a strong cold front traveled over the state. It brought heavy downpours, gusty winds and large hail to some communities around the area. Indianapolis ended up with receiving nearly an inch of rain from the system yesterday, while Bloomington had 0.01” for a total!

Temperatures sharply dropped behind the system and the weather is going to be much cooler for the weekend. Highs this afternoon will rise into the lower 50s, which will be more than 20 degrees cooler compared to Friday’s high temperatures in the upper 70s! The northerly wind flow will channel in the chilly air as high pressure slides east towards the Great Lakes. As a result, central Indiana will remain dry through the weekend with skies becoming mostly sunny Saturday afternoon.

Lows will dip down into the upper 30s tonight with the chance for patchy frost early Sunday morning. Sunday is looking dry too, but more clouds will fill into the state throughout the day. Highs will climb into the mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

Shower chances will hold off until Monday when another shortwave arrives. The weather will be raw early in the work week with the rainfall and temperatures struggling to rise into the lower 50s. We are tracking many rain chances in the next week with highs holding steady in the 50s.