Much needed dry stretch rolls; storms by weekend

Skies are clear and temperatures are mild to begin your Tuesday morning. Expect another wonderful sunrise, although some patchy fog is around in isolated spots. Sunshine will dominate the area today, as dew points remain somewhat low and a light north breeze should make a for a great day! Highs this afternoon will top out in the middle 80s, seasonal for late July.

Indianapolis Indians are back home for a long stretch and the weather looks great tonight, under clearing skies.

More sunshine tomorrow but a few more clouds around too. Expect another great day with highs in the middle 80s, as the dry stretch rolls…

The weather pattern will become more heated and unsettled into the weekend, as storm chances rise through early next week. Even with chances, plenty of dry hours will be expected for all things outdoors.