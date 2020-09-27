Much needed rain arrives Monday; Cooler pattern coming

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the warm temperatures this weekend. We turn to a much cooler pattern this week. High temperatures Sunday afternoon topped out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. That’s several degrees above average for this time of year. The average high in Indy for today’s date is only 73°. The rest of Sunday evening is looking nice too. Clouds will increase ahead of rain chances but the area is expected to remain mostly dry until Monday morning. While a stray shower late tonight can’t be completely ruled out, don’t let it change your plans. The odds to see rain drops tonight are very low.

A big shift in weather pattern is in the works. A strong cold front moving our way and to our west, it is producing temperatures that are around 30° cooler than they were Saturday afternoon.

We’ll slip into more of an mid to late October-like feel through this week. Even a couple of afternoons struggling to get out of the 50s late in the week will make those days feel more like early November.

We’ve been saying for weeks, we need the rain! It’s been 40 days in Indianapolis where we’ve only measured 0.04″ of rain. This ties as #4 among the longest stretches with this little of rain or less in the Circle City. We went dry back in August and dating back to August 19th, many areas are exceeding a 4″ rain deficit. This has sent portions of central Indiana into Moderate Drought conditions

Rain chances are rising. However, they don’t really look to get going until daybreak Monday. We’ll see scattered showers around the area throughout the day as temperatures fall. The warmest part of the day will be very early in the morning (midnight). While we welcome the rain, the totals aren’t looking all that impressive compared to what is needed. Most will likely escape the Monday with a half an inch of rain or less.

A few minor chances of rain will be around late in the week but a mainly dry and cooler pattern will be what dominates central Indiana for the rest of the week.