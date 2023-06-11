The much-needed rain has arrived in central Indiana this Sunday. It brought steady showers and embedded thunderstorms along a warm front trailing over the state. Rain totals from this morning have exceeded a quarter of an inch in Indianapolis, Greencastle, and Eagle Creek. It even climbed to a half inch in Terre Haute.

Forecast models are still projecting the potential for 1” to 2” of rain in a few areas that see thunderstorms today, which is looking for favorable in locations south of I-70. We will take any rain that we can get! Central Indiana has been drying out since May 21. On average, May and June are the wettest months of the year.

Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 60s for most due to showers and mainly cloudy skies. A couple cities have peaked into the lower 70s before the rain-cooled air arrived in the morning. There is still a chance for an isolated strong storm southeast of Indianapolis this afternoon with gusty winds being the primary concern. The severe risk rises the farther south you travel today with Tennessee and Kentucky being more of the target areas for today.

A lingering shower is possible this evening and overnight. Cloud cover moves out by Monday afternoon and temperatures will become more comfortable. Highs will only rise into the lower 70s at the start of the workweek. Temperatures will recover and become more seasonable midweek.