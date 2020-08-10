Muggy with much-needed rain to start workweek

Spotty showers and storms around to start your Monday morning! Expect these to advance into Ohio, while drier hours return for the late morning and afternoon, as we heat back up into the upper 80s. Stronger storms will be possible by the early evening, as a new line drops in from the northwest. These storms could be stronger with gusts and heavier downpours. Rainfall is needed, as August is running nearly 1″ below average for the month. Be sure to track these storms this evening, as some outdoor activities could be impacted.
A new batch of rain and storms could be around for early Tuesday before more dry time works in for the afternoon. We should expect daily storm chances through Sunday afternoon before a cooler, drier pattern takes hold next Monday. Although daily storm chances will exist…keep in mind, big gaps of dry weather will be with us daily!