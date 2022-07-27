INDIANAPOLIS – It has been a wet and active morning with rumbles of thunder and frequent lightning across parts of our area! We picked up almost an inch of rainfall in Indy, which will certainly help our drought situation! Most of the day will be dry going forward with a chance of spotty storms this afternoon. Rain chances continue into Thursday as well.

Rainfall so far

Since midnight, some areas picked up almost an inch of rainfall, including here in Indy! Some picked up over an inch! This is great to help with our drought conditions.

Flash Flood Watch continues

A Flash Flood Watch continues south of I-70 until 8 p.m. tonight with the concern for additional showers on top of already saturated ground and aggravated rivers and streams. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Wednesday afternoon rain chances

There is still a chance for a storm or two this afternoon. One or two could be stronger, especially where the sun comes out and fuels the atmosphere for a severe storm. The threat is low but not zero. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for the afternoon.

More rain chances Thursday

Scattered showers and storm chances continue into Thursday. Thursday, there is a marginal risk for a stronger storm or two mainly in southern Indiana. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s. It will not be a washout day, but keep the umbrella handy.

Low humidity into the weekend

A front will finally move through Thursday leaving dry and sunny conditions for Friday and into the weekend. An area of high pressure will keep us dry and keep humidity low for the weekend as well!