Much needed rain ending…warmth still holding!

Steady rain and storms overnight are weakening and will eventually end by mid-morning. Although clouds will linger through the day, some sunshine will slowly work back for the afternoon. Expect another warm afternoon while dew points drop a touch, taking a less tropical approach and a high of 88°.

Everyday will bring a chance of rain and storms this week with some days better than others. Tuesday chances will be driven by daytime heating and should be fairly limited in coverage, less than 10%. Wednesday and Thursday look more unsettled, with greater chances in coverage and heavier downpours.

By the weekend, storms become more limited, as heat and ridging build back in driving our afternoon highs (both Saturday and Sunday) into the lower 90’s. At this time, the severe threat looks low or limited for the week. We will track as needed!