Much needed rain falls on your Wednesday; summer heat for weekend

After 5 straight days with no rainfall, today brings our best chances of the week! Areas of rain continue this morning and will continue off and on through the afternoon. A limited storm chance remains (east and southeast of Indianapolis) but any severe threat seems non-existent.

With the areas of rain and clouds around through most of the day, not much warming will be expected, as highs only reach the upper 60s or 10° below the seasonal average of 79°.

Spotty showers will linger tonight and into early Thursday! Indications are that rain chances will continue to ease through the day tomorrow from west to east. Late-day sunshine and lack of rainfall should help to move the afternoon highs back into the lower 70s.

Friday brings dry conditions and warmth! As skies brighten for the weekend, a burst of warmth will get underway bringing a return to more typical summertime heat…along with higher dew points the pattern turns sticky!