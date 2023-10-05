So far, a dry start this morning out the door, as temperatures remain quite mild for early October. I still think we make it through the bulk of the morning rush hour dry and fairly calm.

By late morning and into the afternoon, rain will begin to fall steadily in spots, as temperatures peak around 73° before slipping downward, as the rain begins to fall moderately. It appears no severe weather is expected but some thunder could occur at times. Up to 1/2″ of rain is expected in most areas, much needed, by the way.

Rain will begin to taper this evening and back to dry for the overnight as temperatures cool into the 50s by Friday’s sunrise.

A second cold front will arrive Friday evening and into early Saturday morning. This will bring shower chances tomorrow night and could impact some Friday Night Football activities in central Indiana as colder air advances.

The weekend will bring plenty of dry hours with limited chances on Saturday afternoon and patchy frost on Sunday morning; autumn is here.