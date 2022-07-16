INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Saturday! Most of the day was dry with hot and humid conditions. Sunday will feature more showers and cooler temperatures before the heat and dry conditions return for much of this week.

Saturday night shower chances

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with cloudy skies and showers around as well. Winds will also be out of the south and east at 5-15 mph.

More rain in Indiana

I have some good news! We have rain chances all day Sunday! It won’t be a washout day and not everyone will see rain all day but there is a good chance that we will get some significant rain out of this round. There is plenty of moisture for these showers to work with. This means that they will be able to squeeze out a lot of rain, almost like a sponge. Half an inch to over an inch of rainfall will be possible across central Indiana on Sunday. This could bring some flooding concerns, mainly along and south of I-70.

Temperatures on Sunday will also get stuck in the 70s, well below average for this time of year.

Drought continues in Indiana

The rain we will see on Sunday will absolutely help our drought conditions but won’t completely alleviate it. To date, we are running almost 5 inches below where we should be since June 1. While we will pick up up to an inch in some places across the state, this will not completely pull us out of the hole just yet.

90s return during the week

Monday there is an early shower chance with temperatures in the middle 80s and sunshine in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature temperatures in the 90s with hot and humid conditions. Wednesday a cold front will push in and bring a weak chance for showers and storms. This front will mainly bring us drier and less humid air for the end of the week.