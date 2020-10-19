Much needed rain to start the week, easing the drought!

Areas of rain falling across the state to start a new week! Much needed rainfall, as the abnormally dry conditions remain for 91% of the state, with 57% of that in a moderate drought…this will no doubt help! In fact, 0.60″ of rainfall has dropped since 10pm last night.

Areas of steady rain will begin to ease late morning, turning to more scattered showers for the afternoon, so amounts will go down. Clouds will loom overhead creating a damp, chilly day. Most rain should be gone around sunset with possible patchy fog developing in the overnight.

Tuesday looks dry and rather cloudy but slightly milder! More rain and storms to move back in by Tuesday night and through early Wednesday morning. The best day of the week will be Thursday! On breezy southwest winds, temperatures will jump greatly, nearing 80° for central Indiana. Another front arrives on Friday bringing additional rain and a slight cool down for the weekend.