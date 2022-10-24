INDIANAPOLIS – After a mild start with temperatures in the 50s, we are warming back up into the upper 70s for another day. The fall-like temperatures return behind our next shower chances.

Warm, dry Monday

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Clouds will thicken overnight tonight ahead of rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Rain chances move in

Tuesday will bring showers and storm chances, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s with breezy southerly winds at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s with showers and some heavier pockets of rain possible.

Wednesday, early showers will continue before moving out later in the day. Temperatures will only top off in the lower 60s, seasonal for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

By the time all is said and done, we will have picked up anywhere between 0.50” and 1.25” of rainfall.

Indiana drought conditions worsen

Moderate drought conditions returned to the state in our last update on Thursday. Areas of Indiana are running over two inches below normal for this time of the month. The rain that we will see over the next two days will be very welcome.

Dry, seasonal stretch returns

After the showers move out, we are looking at highs back in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds as we head into the weekend.