Much needed rainfall today & another chance tomorrow for Central Indiana

It was another hot one today with Indianapolis breaching the 90° mark for the 5th time in 6 days. Humidity was also on the uncomfortable end of things with a dew point around 70. We enjoyed dry weather until reaching the late afternoon when a round of thunderstorms broke out. Very beneficial rain fell across much of the area over the course of a couple hours with 1-2″ of rain falling in locations north and east of the city. Unfortunately, Indianapolis itself did not record more than .07″ of rainfall.

This evening will be dry once again as the rain exits the state to the east. With an increase in ground moisture, patchy fog can be expected through the early morning. Make sure to factor this into your AM commute time. Temperatures for most of the area start within a couple degrees of 70.

The daytime weather conditions will play out similar to what we experienced today. We will warm up quickly through the morning with a mix of sun & clouds out there. Our temperature should be in the mid to upper 80’s by lunchtime. High temperatures will go on to reach 90 degrees by the mid afternoon, barring any storms. The window to perhaps see another round of isolated storms will be 3-8pm.

Our chance for showers & storms will diminish a little bit more into the weekend with Saturday appearing to be a dry day for at least 90% of the state. It will still be hot & muggy however, so make sure to keep cool out there. Rain chances will return again on Sunday and will increase into the start of the week as a cold front approaches. Wednesday and Thursday appear far more comfortable and dry following the frontal passage.