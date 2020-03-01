Much warmer as we open March

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

38° / 14°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 38° 14°

Sunday

56° / 26°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 56° 26°

Monday

55° / 45°
Light rain in the morning
Light rain in the morning 60% 55° 45°

Tuesday

52° / 40°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 52° 40°

Wednesday

53° / 38°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 53° 38°

Thursday

55° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 55° 33°

Friday

42° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 42° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

12 AM
Clear
0%
27°

27°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

27°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

27°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

27°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

27°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

28°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

30°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

38°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

43°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

47°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
53°

52°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
52°

The weekend opened with some sunshine, but the chilly temperatures reminded us that it is still winter. However, it’s the close of Meteorological Winter. This is defined as the months of December, January and February. Overall, the season produced 70% of the days with above average temperatures. This relatively mild winter will go in the record books as the 16th warmest on record.

We certainly have been lacking in the snowfall department too. When on average, we would normally bring in 22″ of snowfall, this season only brought in a mere 12.2″. Something we seem to be getting used to in recent years. Our previous 5 winters also came in short of the average snowfall.

March is going to open much warmer than the finish to February. While there will be less sunshine on Sunday, winds shifting out of the southwest will stream in milder air and bump temperatures to the mid and upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. However, it will be breezy and at times a wind chill will be a factor, making it feel several degrees cooler than it actually is.

We keep the mild temperatures around for a good portion of the week but we’ll introduce rain chances to the forecast again by late Sunday night. Commuters should plan on taking the rain gear Monday morning. We’re tracking chances for a few snowflakes in the forecast late next week. However, at this time, there is a lot of uncertainty with the late week system. Stay tuned as we continue to analyze the latest data.

