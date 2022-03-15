After a mild day in the mid 60s to start the week off, Tuesday did us one better with a high in the upper 60s. We reached 67 downtown with locations such as Shelbyville, Bedford, and Terre Haute reaching the 70 degree mark! After a few morning showers, the clear sky really helped us warm up quickly and this clear sky will stick around overnight.

Wednesday morning temps will be in the low 40s at sunrise. A sunny sky will dominate the morning as we warm up quickly! By lunchtime, temps should already be in the mid 60s. The afternoon will remain bright and sunny as well and our high temps will approach the mid 70s! We will manage to do all of this without even much of a breeze too. No matter what time it is, there will be no bad time to spend outdoors.

Thursday will be another gorgeous day with highs returning to the mid 70s! There will be more clouds during the day, but once again, there really won’t be any bad times to spend outdoors.

Our weather will turn a bit cooler on Friday as our next storm system passes through and showers move in. Showers will be off and on throughout the day, but primarily in the afternoon. A northerly wind on the backside will keep temps in check on Saturday as well. Luckily, we will bounce back quickly once the system moves out.