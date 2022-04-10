INDIANAPOLIS – We finally broke out of a five day slump with temperatures stuck below average. Thanks to the abundance of sunny weather, Indianapolis rose from the low 30s to the mid 60s today! The sun will stick around through the evening, but clouds are moving in prior to the start of Monday.

Multiple storm chances on Monday

Our first round of rain will come in the early hours of Monday morning. A few showers and storms will develop overnight with the greatest chance for precip between 4-8am across Central Indiana. A couple storms may be strong, and while the threat is very low, severe hail can’t be completely ruled out. The sun will show through broken clouds at times during the morning, but our sky will be mainly gray. It will be a windy one as a front moves through during the day as well. While the air mass will be warm, clouds will limit our highs to the mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms will return to the region through the afternoon and evening once again, though no severe weather is expected with this round. Temperatures overnight will drop back into the 40s as skies show partial clearing.

Severe weather threat builds mid-week

Tuesday will warm quickly with a strong southerly wind. Temps will range from upper 40s to low 70s, even with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The day will be dry for most, though an isolated strong storm or two may pop up in the late afternoon as a warm front crosses the state. Highs overnight will remain mild and may not even drop out of the 60s! Wednesday we will return to mostly cloudy weather with showers and even a storm in the morning. It will be windy once again with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. The afternoon should dry, but this is ahead of what may be a widespread severe weather threat in the evening. A strong line of storms will develop to our west along a cold front and damaging wind is of concern as the line moves through. Luckily, our weather will quiet down after the storm roll out ahead of Thursday.