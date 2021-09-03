National Preparedness Month week 1: Have a plan

FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – September is National Preparedness Month across the country. Each week has a different theme. Week 1’s theme is “Have A Plan”.

Having a plan is always important; before, during, and after a disaster. Here are a few tips.

The ‘Before’ Plan

Have ways to receive warnings NOW: Download the Wx Authority App, set up alerts to send straight to your phone, have a weather radio, listen to the outdoor sirens

Store important documents in a waterproof, fireproof safe or box: these documents include birth certificates, social security cards, passports, and other documents you may need

Have a plan of action for all places. Do you know where to go when you are at your job or at the supermarket? It is good to be aware of those on any given day.

Know where a safe place is: go the lowest level of the building you are in, to the most interior room away from exterior walls and windows, you want to put as many walls between you and the outside

Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone

Download the Weather Authority App for Android

The ‘During’ Plan

Seek shelter in the safe place of the building you are in

Call family and friends to let them know where you are

Stay up to date with the latest information

The ‘After’ Plan

Call for help if you need it

Assess any damage

Do not travel or go around looking at damage; allow for crews to clean up and restore power if needed

Local Resources

Experiencing a power outage? Call your local utility company like AES Indiana

Need to be rescued? Call 911

You can find more tips and resources at ready.gov.