National Preparedness Month week 2: Build a kit

INDIANAPOLIS – September is National Preparedness Month across the country. Each week has a different theme. Week two’s theme is “Build a Kit.”
It is important to have a plan of action, as discussed in week 1 one’s topic. But, what do you need to stay safe and prepared? Here are a few tips.
What should your kit include?
- Water
- Canned food or non-perishable food
- A weather radio
- A phone charger
- Extra batteries
- A flashlight
- A whistle
- A rain jacket
- Extra masks
- A first-aid kit
- Pet food, if you have a pet with you
- Blankets and pillows
- Any medicine needed
- Have enough supplies, such as food and water, that can last you several days.
Update your kits and supplies every so often to stay prepared and stay ahead of the storm.
You can find more tips and resources at ready.gov.
