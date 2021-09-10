National Preparedness Month week 2: Build a kit

INDIANAPOLIS – September is National Preparedness Month across the country. Each week has a different theme. Week two’s theme is “Build a Kit.”

It is important to have a plan of action, as discussed in week 1 one’s topic. But, what do you need to stay safe and prepared? Here are a few tips.

What should your kit include?

Water

Canned food or non-perishable food

A weather radio

A phone charger

Extra batteries

A flashlight

A whistle

A rain jacket

Extra masks

A first-aid kit

Pet food, if you have a pet with you

Blankets and pillows

Any medicine needed

Have enough supplies, such as food and water, that can last you several days.

Update your kits and supplies every so often to stay prepared and stay ahead of the storm.

You can find more tips and resources at ready.gov.

