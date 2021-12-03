National Weather Service offering free virtual winter weather spotter training

INDIANAPOLIS – Want to learn the science behind winter storms? How about learning how to properly measure snow? Well, now’s your chance!

The National Weather Service Office in Indianapolis is offering free, virtual winter weather spotter and safety training. In this training, you can expect to learn the basics of winter weather, precipitation types, the “how’s” of winter weather in Indiana, the different types of storms we see in Indiana, and different safety tips to keep in mind this winter season.

Four different trainings will be offered. You only need to attend one, they are about 90-120 minutes long. Preregistration is required. You can find those forms on the NWS Indy website.

Sam Lashley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, wants to remind everyone that even though we have had fairly quiet winter seasons in the past, we are due eventually for our share of snow and cold.

It’s been a quiet winter season, so we’re going to see our share of snow and cold eventually. So now is the time for people to be prepared and be weather aware and know what to do when that winter weather does arrive. And just remember to slow down on the. Roads for that first snowfall because it’s always tricky. Sam Lashley, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis