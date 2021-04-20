Near record cold follows historic late season snowfall

SPRING ON A BREAK

Winter decided to return to central Indiana, and with it one of the latest sticking snows on record. Just before 6 p.m., snow had covered the ground north and northwest of Indianapolis with images below from Grand Park (Westfield) and The Golf Club of Indiana in southern Boone County. Officially, snow began to mix with rain at 4:50 p.m. in Indianapolis.

A sticking snow is very rare this late in April, very. We’ve seen snow each of the past four April’s in Indianapolis, and even measured snow in 2018. Remember opening day at Victory Field?

But to have snow falling this late in the calendar year hasn’t happened since 1989. Who can recall seeing snow at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May of 1989? That May 6 produced .2″ of snow. The record for the latest sticking snow in Indianapolis is May 9 of 1923.

SNOW STICKS TONIGHT

Snowfall will increase in coverage and intensity this evening, reaching nearly 80% of the area by 11 p.m. The wet snow will stick and at times be heavy, accumulating as much as 2″ in Indianapolis and even topping 3″ in portions of north, northeast and east-central Indiana before tapering off after 2 or 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Off an average of nine machines that produce snowfall amounts, specifically for Indianapolis, the average snowfall comes to 2″ with a range from .4″ to 3.8″. While it is spring and the high sun angle will aid in keeping most roads wet, there is a threat that snow will continue to accumulate on the colder surfaces. Roads are expected to remain wet but could turn slushy and slick after sunset.

Snowfall totals are most likely to exceed 2″ amounts in eastern Indiana overnight, with locally higher totals possible. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for northeast Indiana. Below is the probability of a 2″ snowfall through 7 a.m. Wednesday and our going snowfall forecast.

FREEZE WARNING

After the snow we’ll experience near record setting cold! We will challenge a 114-year-old record for the date Wednesday morning of 29° set in 1907. A Freeze Warning covers the entire state of Indiana.

THE TURNAROUND

Well, it is mid-April, and the cold and snow are not to last. After another freeze early Thursday morning, the temperatures are to moderate ending the work week and entering the weekend. Knowing that temperatures can take some wild turns this time of the year, check out my 7-Day LONG RANGER forecast below. We will make a run at 80-degrees one week from today!