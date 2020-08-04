Near record lows Wednesday morning; Mild stretch underway

The calendar says it’s early August but it certainly doesn’t feel like it. Northwesterly winds are driving in cooler and less humid air. High pressure is moving clouds out and we’re in for some very mild and at times ‘chilly’ conditions. High temperatures on Tuesday only made it into the mid 70s across central Indiana. Keep in mind, the average high temperature for today’s date, in Indianapolis, is 84°.

Clouds continuing to clear will help temperatures tumble into the low 50s overnight. By early tomorrow morning, we’ll be rivaling a record low temperature of 51°, set back in 1974.

This is going to be a great evening to see the International Space Station flyover. Look to the western sky at 9:28 PM. You are looking for what will appear to be a bright, quick-moving star. It won’t be blinking, like a plane. The ISS is moving at a speed of over 17,000 mph and circles the globe every 90 minutes.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. These milder conditions don’t last long. It gets hotter, more humid and rain chances return by the weekend.