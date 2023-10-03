The string of summer-level warm days will continue with the peak of the heat coming Wednesday

Fall break continues. Many locations late Tuesday are approaching 90° while Shelbyville and Terre Haute have reached it. 86° in Indianapolis. While we are not breaking records, we are having a warm fall to-date. Fall 2023 ranks among the warmest 25 on record. Worth noting, we have yet to have an afternoon fail to reach 70-degrees so far this season. Only the 4th time on record we go this late into the season without one.

The warmth continues Wednesday when temperatures easily climb back into the mid/upper 80s on south breezes. Is this the last 80-degree day of the year? Not necessarily. We do average two more 80-degree days beyond October 4th.

October is among the fastest months to cool losing another 1 hour and 13 mins of daylight. The average high falls from 72° to only 59° by Halloween.

COLD FRONT COMING

The streak ends Thursday when showers, downpours and even a few thunderstorms arrive ahead of a real cold front. Rainfall coverage will increase to as much as 60% coverage by early afternoon.

Temperatures are set to tumble to afternoon highs this weekend at November levels, a full 15-degrees below average after multiple days at 15-degrees above average. The abrupt change is a product of a jet stream that is digging south. The deep plunge in upper air will allow the coolest air of the season to arrive and even produce patchy front in some locations by early Sunday morning.