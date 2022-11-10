Clear skies and milder out-the-door this morning, as temperatures hover in the 50s, nearly 10° milder than yesterday morning at the same time. Expect a bright sunrise and plenty of sunshine this afternoon, as winds turn to the southwest at 6-11 mph. The combination of wind flow and sunshine should help to drive in the warmth! Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70s, nearing the record high of 77° setback in 2020.

Tonight, clouds will increase with the approach of Nicole’s remnants but should remain dry in the overnight, while temperatures drop into the 50s.

Veterans Day brings changes to the area! Nicole will drift in from the southeast bringing thicker clouds and scattered showers from Indianapolis and points southeast! This with the combination of an approaching cold front will make for a breezy and cooler afternoon. Winds from the north could gusts up to 40 mph during the day, while temperatures slide throughout the day into the 40s. Rainfall will be the steadiest from late morning through mid-afternoon with the highest totals east and southeast of downtown.

A taste of winter on the way! This weekend will be quite cold, as a pattern shift takes hold and remains into next week. In the colder air, a few sprinkles and flurries could be around on Saturday, blustery too, while winds chills hold in the 20s all day! The pattern stabilizes on Sunday and Monday with sunshine returns but the chill remains…