A few showers will be around this morning but mainly south of Indianapolis, at least at this time. Regardless, spotty showers will be in play early today before some clearing through the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures out-the-door are holding in the upper 60s, marking incredible warmth for late October. No need for a jacket this morning.

This afternoon, some sunshine will increase in spots and dry time will be enjoyed, as temperatures jump into the upper 70s and lower 80s by late afternoon. The record high today is 83° setback in 1940. Winds will remain steady at 8-16 mph, with stronger gusts, at times.

Tonight, a cold front will arrive by mid-evening between 8-11 p.m. This will prompt a few scattered showers along the front and perhaps a few spotty storms. This will also bring a wind shift and a drag to colder air overnight. Spotty showers will continue through Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the lower 50s.

Saturday will be a cooler day and rather cloudy early but with some sun will work in at times and lots of dry space too. If you are heading out to the Crossroads Air Show, dress warmly but it appears no rain gear will be necessary! Highs tomorrow will top out near 60°.

A large push of rain is coming late Saturday and into Sunday morning, with up to a quick inch falling in spots by Sunday’s sunrise. Sunday will be rather cloudy and some dry hours will be expected for the afternoon but plan on showers off and on through the day too! Highs Sunday only to rise into the middle 50s. Not a great day overall.

Harsher air to arrive early next week, with even a light snow chance late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.