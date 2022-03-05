Get ready for a pleasant day as milder air surges into central Indiana! A warm front lifted over the state last night and the strong southerly wind flow will drive temperatures more than 25 degrees above Indy’s average high of 47°. Highs will be a treat this afternoon and are set to rise into the lower to mid-70s. The record high for the date was set in 1983 at 75°.

Skies will stay mostly sunny for several hours and it will be a great day to enjoy outdoors. Keep in mind, the winds will become gusty at times this afternoon. Gusts may rise near 35 MPH. Open burning is discouraged today due to the risk of fires quickly spreading.

Rain chances ramp up after 10 PM. Showers and a few embedded storms are going to first impact west-central Indiana, then become more scattered over the area overnight. A couple gusty storms may develop over our NW quadrant, which includes Lafayette, Monticello, and Attica. The more prominent severe weather threat is over Iowa, western Illinois, and northern Missouri today and tonight.

Wind Advisory has been issued over northern Indiana from 3 AM to 3 PM Sunday. It will go into effect tonight as wind speeds pick up along a cold front. Wind gusts from 40 to 45 MPH are a possibility for the counties under the advisory.

It will be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the lower 60s. It will be cooler compared to today, but there should still be some dry time to enjoy after the rain and storms move out in the morning.

Another round of heavy rain moves in Sunday night and into Monday morning. The next wave will not only bring much more rainfall, but a push of colder air to central Indiana. Temperatures will drop early in the workweek with more seasonal highs in the mid-40s. Indianapolis may see more than an inch of rain through Monday afternoon. Up to 2” will be possible in spots over south-central Indiana.