Nearing 80° today! Strong storms arrive this evening…

Overnight storms weakened before reaching downtown, after producing large hail in northern Indiana and throughout the Great Lakes Region. For now, dry weather is holding and mild conditions will, yet again, start another incredible morning.

Plenty of sunshine on the way (again) today and our third day in a row of 70s or warmer. Highs today will near 80° by 4:00 pm, as dry weather holds through the early evening. ENJOY today’s weather, as colder air arrives overnight!

Stormy night ahead (our best chance this week!) arriving around 9:00 pm in downtown, earlier in our western and northwestern counties. The cold front will sweep across the state bringing the threat of strong, if not, damaging winds, some hail and frequent lightning. Worst of the stormy weather will be between 8:00 pm through 2:00 am. This will bring an end to the warm stretch!

Gusty, colder air but back to dry conditions for your Thursday, as sunshine works back in. The threat of frost early Friday morning may do light damage to some outdoor plants and flowers, protect what you can or bring into the garage. Friday and Saturday remain cool and dry before showers return on Easter Sunday with slightly milder air.