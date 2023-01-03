Rain and storms fell across the area overnight with .62″ in downtown Indianapolis by 4 a.m. Additional rain will fall this morning before becoming lighter in nature and in coverage by the afternoon. Remarkable warmth underway too, as temperatures have surged into the 60s, in some locations.

More warming expected this afternoon, rivaling the record high of 65° in 1950. The forecast high today is 64° but could easily be warmer on breezy southwest winds, as the rain eases through the afternoon.

Tonight, additional rain and a few storms will return, as a front approaches from the west. This will keep the temperatures mild overnight, as the southwest flow remains through Wednesday. Expect an early day high tomorrow (50°) with most of the afternoon holding in the middle 40s, under limited sunshine, as we continue to dry out.

Colder air is back on Thursday and into the weekend with highs returning to more seasonal levels. Our next flurry chance could arrive on Thursday afternoon and into the evening. A more pronounced wintry mix will likely return on Saturday and will be monitored in the days ahead. For now, worst of the conditions likely north of our area!