Out the door this morning, skies are clear and temperatures cool to begin your Wednesday morning. Expect a fantastic sunrise and a quick rise in temperatures through the late morning and into the afternoon. No doubt, March will open up quite warm with a solid chance of tying the record high today of 71° set in 1976.

The forecast high today is 70°, as sunshine should hold through mid-afternoon before clouds begin to increase across the state. Winds today will be from the southwest at 6-12 mph.

This evening a cold front will slip through the state bringing an increase in clouds and produce a few showers, mainly south and southeast of downtown Indianapolis. Lows will cool overnight, as drier, cooler punch of air returns.

Thursday will start with sunshine, as clouds return by the afternoon and evening, ahead of a much larger rain-maker. The rain threat should not arrive until very late Thursday evening and highs tomorrow should reach the middle 50s.

Friday brings steady, heavy at times, rainfall! Along with rain, some wind and a few embedded storms will be possible. This storm will bring over an inch of rainfall likely with some areas exceeding 2 inches. Colder air will inevitably return by Friday night and could spark a few flurries through early Saturday morning.

February has ended, as the 5th warmest on record since the 1880s. It was also a seasonable month for precipitation…although only a trace of snow, rainfall was plentiful and beneficial!