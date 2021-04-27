Nearing record warmth; first 80s of the year

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures milder to begin our Tuesday morning, only a light jacket needed to begin the day! Bright sunshine on tap again today and gusty southwest winds will be the driving force on this near record warmth.

The forecast high today is 84°, if we get there, it will tie the record setback in 1990. Also, today marks our third straight day of dry weather.

Dry weather will remain for the evening and overnight for most of Indiana while temperatures hover in the 60s. Shower chances increase from north to south tomorrow with pockets of dry time in between through the afternoon.

A larger, healthier push of rain and storms will be arriving from the southwest tomorrow night and into the early hours of Thursday. Rainfall totals could exceed 2 inches in some locations, creating flooding issues in lowland spots.

Rain intensity will begin to taper on Thursday afternoon and evening, as cold front sweeps through the state. This will put an end to the rainfall and usher in a cooler end to the workweek! The weekend still looks great!