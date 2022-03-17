Plenty of sunshine for today and incredible warmth just in time for everything Irish and basketball…what a great day to be enjoyed! Some clouds will be increasing through the day, as winds freshen from the southwest at 6-12 mph. Expect highs today reaching the middle 70s…nearing the record high for today of 77°, setback in 2012. The weather for March Madness NCAA basketball games in downtown today and tonight looks perfect!

Friday brings a return to rain, clouds, and a few storms, especially for the afternoon and early evening. Mild weather will hold through the early afternoon (63°) before cooling off. This will end our 9 day dry stretch for Indianapolis.

Saturday brings wind, additional rain and MUCH COOLER air! A northwesterly flow will bring a return to below average temperatures, as temperatures fall through the afternoon. Below is the 2-day rainfall estimate (Friday and Saturday) for your city, some areas could see higher totals with embedded storms.

Sunshine returns on Sunday and another warm-up gets underway before additional rain returning on Tuesday.