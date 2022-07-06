Wednesday morning was one of the warmest on record in Indianapolis. The heat and humidity are easing but not breaking just yet. But rainfall is still lacking.

RARE AIR

It was a tropical start out the door on Wednesday with the WARMEST LOW temperature in 10 years in the city of Indianapolis. The 80-degree low at daybreak is ONLY the SECOND TIME in 86 years to start a morning this warm, previously in 2012. You have to go back to the dust bowl era to find lows this warm, prior to 2012 it was in 1936.

There is pull back in humidity under way this evening and throughout the night in the wake of departing cluster of storms in southwest Ohio. Better night ahead, cooling back to upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise Thursday.

We reached 90-degrees again Wednesday officially in Indianapolis and topped out at 94° marking the fourth straight day 90° or higher. It is the 12th of the season BUT it was cooler than Tuesday. Tuesday peaked at 99°, the hottest in 10 years and also produced a heat index of 108°. Wednesday’s peak heat index was 99°, a noticeable retreat area-wide.

HOW’S YOUR LAWN?

Keep watering? It’s expensive and perhaps you’ve given up. Any rain will remain elusive for now. Only some isolated showers or storm possible this evening (especially east-northeast and to east-southeast central Indiana) rest of the night. Look at the lawn in Carmel. Three weeks ago, lush and green. Since June 13th it is the 2nd DRIEST on record for the calendar dates. The span of 24 days has produced .06″ of rain in Indianapolis nearing 4″ BELOW normal.

A complex of storms will dive into southwestern Indiana late morning or early afternoon Thursday, our next “chance’ for some organized rainfall. At this time, the potentially best chance for a soaking rain may come Friday. We will monitor trends.