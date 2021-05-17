Needed rain and storms to start a new workweek

Areas of rain and storms are back after a fantastic weekend! This morning will be wet, so be sure to grab that umbrella. This wave will begin to ease by late morning, as drier hours work in and temperatures warm in to the upper 60s.

Through the afternoon, the radar will remain a touch active but not all day rains expected….this should make for a pretty “decent” day!

A few storms will be around tonight and this could impact outdoor practices and games at times. Expect mild temperatures overnight, as storm chances ease.

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain a bit unsettled at times, but coverage more limited, as highs remain in the 70° range both days with Wednesday the warmer of the two.

Big warmth coming for the late workweek and weekend! Temperatures will surge, marking the warmest air of the season, as mid-80s take hold.