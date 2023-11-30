Indianapolis reached 58° for a high-temperature today, which is 12° above the normal high of 46° for November 30. Our high today is normal for November 1-3! Even though rain is out ahead of a cold front in Illinois, temperatures will not drop much into the weekend. But that front will bring needed rain to the entire Hoosier State beginning overnight.

A few widely scattered showers are possible early before Midnight. But it’s after that timeframe when the rain out southwest of here really moves in. The peak in coverage will be during the Friday morning commute, so plan accordingly and have the rain-gear handy. I’d also allow some extra time as commuters drive slower in the rain. The widespread activity will get out of here by lunch and turn more scattered for Friday afternoon and evening.

Highs on Friday will remain mild in the lower 50s across the area, which is a good 7-10° above normal. Saturday will be dry but clouds will dominate the skies as highs remain steady in the low 50s. Scattered rain chances move in overnight and continue through Sunday with another cold front.

When all is said and done, a healthy 0.50-0.75″ is likely for most of Central Indiana with very isolated amounts near an inch. Any rainfall we will take because the Moderate Drought expanded northward and November 2023 will finish as one of the driest on record. As of this writing, Indianapolis has received a measly 0.93″ of rain this month. That’s a departure of more than 2.5 inches and marks the seventh driest November on record.

A cold front Sunday will drop us back into the upper 40s for highs and will bring scattered showers along with it. Those will be scattered Sunday and go into Monday. Monday-Wednesday will be cooler with highs struggling to hit 40° on Wednesday. However, temperatures will likely rebound once again with a change in airflow. 50s return to the forecast by this time next week and goes right in line with the outlook toward mid-December.